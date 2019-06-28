|
Transformers x Ghostbusters Ectotron In-Hand Gallery!
Who ya gonna call? Ectotron!* Today we are taking an in-hand look at the Transformers x Ghostbusters Generations Ectotron figure.* He transforms between robot and the classic Ecto-1 ride from Ghostbusters complete with a Slimer sidekick!* In robot mode, he has callbacks to the Ghostbusters uniform including nametag on the chest, Egon’s goggles and a proton pack.* The packaging is* a straight throwback to Generation 1 with the gradient logo, grid, battle scene art and tech specs on the back.* All in all it’s a super awesome crossover to celebrate the 35th anniversary of both franchises.* We’ve got our copy » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.