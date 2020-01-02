|
Magic Square Toys MS-B18G Light Of Freedom (Legends Scaled G1 Optimus Prime) Gold Var
Via Weibo user*??????
*we can share for you images of the new Magic Square Toys MS-B18G Light Of Freedom (Legends Scaled G1 Optimus Prime) Gold Variant. Magic Square Toys is celebrating new year 2020 with a limited run of 800 units of a gold redeco of their Legends scaled G1 Optimus Prime mold. Both the robot and trailer now feature shiny gold paint applications and vibrant yellow plastic in some parts. We are your optics will be pleased with the look of this figure. Interesting in adding this variant for your Legends scaled collection? You can already look for a » Continue Reading.
