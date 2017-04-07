Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,321

The Last Knight Premier Edition Voyager Optimus and Grimlock spotted in Texas.



Great news for fellow Texas Transfans. 2005 Boards member*Dake has found both*Premier Edition Voyager Optimus and Grimlock*at the Target at 1960 and Eldridge. They have a price tag of $24.99. If you are around, have a happy hunting of TLK toys. Don’t forget to click on the bar and share your sightings at the 2005 Boards.



