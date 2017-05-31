As Tokyo Toy Show 2017 begins, pictures from the event have already started popping up all over Twitter. Thanks to Twitter user Gadepon
and Planet Iacon
on Facebook, we have images of the first reveals from this weekend’s event. What’s been revealed so far consists of figures from the Legends line, the Masterpiece line, and Takara’s upcoming line for The Last Knight. Titanmaster: Siren Minerva Deluxe: Legends Doublecross Legends Misfire Voyager: Legends Broadside TLK Optimus Prime Leader: Legends Sixshot TLK Megatron Masterpiece: Sunstreaker Lambor (Sideswipe, anime colors) MPM Bumblebee (Movie)
