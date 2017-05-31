Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Tokyo Toy Show 2017 ? Legends, The Last Knight, and More Revealed


As Tokyo Toy Show 2017 begins, pictures from the event have already started popping up all over Twitter. Thanks to Twitter user Gadepon and Planet Iacon on Facebook, we have images of the first reveals from this weekend’s event. What’s been revealed so far consists of figures from the Legends line, the Masterpiece line, and Takara’s upcoming line for The Last Knight. Titanmaster: Siren Minerva Deluxe: Legends Doublecross Legends Misfire Voyager: Legends Broadside TLK Optimus Prime Leader: Legends Sixshot TLK Megatron Masterpiece: Sunstreaker Lambor (Sideswipe, anime colors) MPM Bumblebee (Movie)

The post Tokyo Toy Show 2017 – Legends, The Last Knight, and More Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 11:18 PM   #2
Darth Cylon
Re: Tokyo Toy Show 2017 ? Legends, The Last Knight, and More Revealed
Takara LG50 Sixshot looks much better than the Hasbro one with its more G1 accurate colour.
