Transformers Kingdom Packaging New Images



Via Asian site











Via Asian site Safety Korea *we can share for you some Transformers Kingdom Packaging new images. We have a quite small pic that let us see the packaging of Blackarachnia, Paleotrex, Warpath, Cheetor and our first look at the boxes of Leader Class T-Rex Megatron and Optimus Prime (Earthrise repack). We are sure your optics will be pleased with the new Kingdom packaging style.





