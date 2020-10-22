|
Transformers Kingdom Packaging New Images
Via Asian site Safety Korea
*we can share for you some Transformers Kingdom Packaging new images. We have a quite small pic that let us see the packaging of Blackarachnia, Paleotrex, Warpath, Cheetor and our first look at the boxes of Leader Class T-Rex Megatron and Optimus Prime (Earthrise repack). We are sure your optics will be pleased with the new Kingdom packaging style. Click on the bar to see the images and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
