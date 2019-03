Transfofmers G1 Ultra Magnus Spotted In Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer

80’s? Music? Retro Style? Kids? Netflix’s Stranger Things got a great mix of these elements and proved to be really popular. Now a new third season is coming. The trailer *is out and, to the delight of our optics, G1 Ultra Magnus makes an appearance. It’s a curious scene where*Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) is walking along with several of his motorized toys. And… yes… we can see a magically motorized G1 Ultra Magnus moving around. It seems, a motorized part of another toy was added to the feet. A great*retro call out for all G1 fans who we are sure will » Continue Reading. The post Transfofmers G1 Ultra Magnus Spotted In Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM