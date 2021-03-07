|
Transformers Collaborative Ultimate X-Spanse Found At US retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Galaxius84*for giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Collaborative Ultimate X-Spanse has been found at US retail. The latest Transformers crossover figure which brings us a*transformable*X-Jet from the X-Men animated series. Robot mode shows details and parts inspired by Cyclops uniform, and includes three blast effects (one of them is a triple blast similar to Wolverines claws), and a Wolverine and Sabertooth figurines. All packed in a nice retro style box. Ultimate X-Spanse was found at Target in*Florence, Kentucky. Happy hunting!
