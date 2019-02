IDW?s Ghosts Of Cybertron ? Ghost of Starscream Art By Priscilla Tramontano

IDW Senior editor and manager Tom Waltz is keeping sharing details about the upcoming Transformers and Ghostbusters crossover via his Twitter account . This time, Tom is treating us with a nice pic of the*Ghost of Starscream By Priscilla Tramontano. What? Did you really think we'd do a #Transformers/#Ghostbusters crossover without the ghost of #Starscream? Yeah, right. Find out what this spectral scoundrel's up to when Transformers/Ghostbusters #GhostsOfCybertron hits stores in June! This a great art showing an smiley Starscream in a clear homage to the classic Ghostbusters insignia.