Today, 05:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,256
Limited Edition PS4 Bumblebee SCUF Controller


The Official Playstation Twitter lets us know about a new Limited Edition PS4 Bumblebee SCUF Controller. Details can be found at the SCUF website. This Bumblebee themed PS4 controller is limited to only 500 pieces. If you are interested on buying it, follow the next steps: Pre-order the Bumblebee movie from PlayStationStore on PlayStation®4 Console. It will be available in March 19, 2019. Receive your code via the email tied to your PSN account. Enter your code here at the SCUF Gaming website. Purchase your SCUF Vantage Bumblebee limited edition customized controller for $199.95.

The post Limited Edition PS4 Bumblebee SCUF Controller appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Today, 05:53 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Beasty
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 364
Re: Limited Edition PS4 Bumblebee SCUF Controller
Ooooo, interesting. If they made a Prime one, I'd be totally in.
