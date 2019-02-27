|
Limited Edition PS4 Bumblebee SCUF Controller
The Official Playstation Twitter
lets us know about a new*Limited Edition PS4 Bumblebee SCUF Controller. Details can be found at the SCUF website
. This Bumblebee themed PS4 controller is limited to only 500 pieces. If you are interested on buying it, follow the next steps: Pre-order the Bumblebee movie from PlayStationStore on PlayStation®4 Console. It will be available in March 19, 2019. Receive your code via the email tied to your PSN account. Enter your code here at the SCUF Gaming website
. Purchase your SCUF Vantage Bumblebee limited edition customized controller for $199.95. A bit expensive, but » Continue Reading.
