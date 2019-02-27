|
Amazon Bumblebee Blu-ray Link Updated: Content, Extras and Character Profiles
The Bumblebee Movie 4K+Blu-ray+Digital Amazon listing
*has been updates with some interesting details and information about this release and the extras included: Character Bios added: Bumblebee, Charlie, Agent Burns, Optimus Prime, Shatter and Dropkick. An exclusive comic book and animated motion comic: Bumblebee’s Next Adventure included. Over 60 minutes of special features. 14 deleted/extended scenes and outtakes. This title will be released on April 2, 2019 and you can pre-order it now
for* $27.95. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Amazon Bumblebee Blu-ray Link Updated: Content, Extras and Character Profiles
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/