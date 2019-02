Amazon Bumblebee Blu-ray Link Updated: Content, Extras and Character Profiles

The Bumblebee Movie 4K+Blu-ray+Digital Amazon listing *has been updates with some interesting details and information about this release and the extras included: Character Bios added: Bumblebee, Charlie, Agent Burns, Optimus Prime, Shatter and Dropkick. An exclusive comic book and animated motion comic: Bumblebee’s Next Adventure included. Over 60 minutes of special features. 14 deleted/extended scenes and outtakes. This title will be released on April 2, 2019 and you can pre-order it now for* $27.95. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Amazon Bumblebee Blu-ray Link Updated: Content, Extras and Character Profiles appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM