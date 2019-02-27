|
Kinnerton Transformers Bumblebee Transforming Cube with a Milk Chocolate Egg At UK Re
2005 Boards member*Underlord*is giving us the heads up of a new Kinnerton Transformers Bumblebee Transforming Cube with a Milk Chocolate Egg*At UK Retail. Made by Kinnerton, this sweet chocolate Easter Egg includes a fun transforming cube, decorated with Bumblebee stickers and logos. It was found at Home Bargains in Clacton for £3.49 ($4.64). Ideal to share and add some sweet into your daily collector life.
