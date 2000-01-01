Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:29 AM
transformers g1 & other toy lines
hi all
lots of great items, pics on any item upon request

G1 BOXED
quick switch 275.00
u.s box with foam insert, manual
bot is dead mint

perceptor 160.00
u.s box with all original inserts
bot is mint & complete, with manual

getaway 225.00
u.s box ( no inserts), bot is mint & complete

skywarp 275.00
canadian box, bubble still partially attached to cardboard insert, bubble for acc was cut off
rub version, bot is dead mint & complete
has all paperwork

spinister 285.00
canadian factory sealed, card has alot of creases, has rip on front of card


LOOSE COMPLETE G1'S
blurr 70.00
kup (rear metal wheels) 65.00
kickback 25.00
kickback 25.00
crosshairs 65.00
jetdasher 30.00
cardasher 30.00
octopunch(missing only large gun) 225.00
grandslam & raindance 125.00
laserbeak 60.00
ravage 45.00
downshift 60.00
camshaft ( canadian factory sealed) 175.00
thrust 85.00
thrust 70.00
dirge 55.00
cyclonus 70.00
battletrap 30.00
dogfight 25.00

INCOMPLETE G1'S
perceptor 35.00
rodimus prime 30.00

other 1980's toy lines

GI.JOE
all are mint & complete
stormshadow v2 45.00
snake eyes v2 80.00
cobra commander 60.00
cobra 45.00
python troop 45.00
dr.mindbender 25.00
zandar 25.00
iceberg 25.00
tele-viper 25.00
raptor 25.00
gnawgahyde( miss 3 acc only) 25.00

STAR WARS 1977-84
lumat 80.00
zuckuss 30.00
4-lom 30.00
chief chirpa opened 50.00

TMNT
BOTH ARE MINT & COMPLETE
metalhead 25.00
ratking 25.00
