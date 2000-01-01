Today, 07:29 AM #1 scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 135 transformers g1 & other toy lines hi all

lots of great items, pics on any item upon request



G1 BOXED

quick switch 275.00

u.s box with foam insert, manual

bot is dead mint



perceptor 160.00

u.s box with all original inserts

bot is mint & complete, with manual



getaway 225.00

u.s box ( no inserts), bot is mint & complete



skywarp 275.00

canadian box, bubble still partially attached to cardboard insert, bubble for acc was cut off

rub version, bot is dead mint & complete

has all paperwork



spinister 285.00

canadian factory sealed, card has alot of creases, has rip on front of card





LOOSE COMPLETE G1'S

blurr 70.00

kup (rear metal wheels) 65.00

kickback 25.00

kickback 25.00

crosshairs 65.00

jetdasher 30.00

cardasher 30.00

octopunch(missing only large gun) 225.00

grandslam & raindance 125.00

laserbeak 60.00

ravage 45.00

downshift 60.00

camshaft ( canadian factory sealed) 175.00

thrust 85.00

thrust 70.00

dirge 55.00

cyclonus 70.00

battletrap 30.00

dogfight 25.00



INCOMPLETE G1'S

perceptor 35.00

rodimus prime 30.00



other 1980's toy lines



GI.JOE

all are mint & complete

stormshadow v2 45.00

snake eyes v2 80.00

cobra commander 60.00

cobra 45.00

python troop 45.00

dr.mindbender 25.00

zandar 25.00

iceberg 25.00

tele-viper 25.00

raptor 25.00

gnawgahyde( miss 3 acc only) 25.00



STAR WARS 1977-84

lumat 80.00

zuckuss 30.00

4-lom 30.00

chief chirpa opened 50.00



TMNT

BOTH ARE MINT & COMPLETE

metalhead 25.00

ratking 25.00

