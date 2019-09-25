|
The next arc of the monthly Transformers spin-off series Transformers: Galaxies will turn the focus to Ultra Magnus, courtesy of social media posts by the creative team of author Brandon Easton
and artist Andrew Griffith
with colors credited to Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer
. Check out the attached artwork fresh from IDW’s New York Comic Con 2019 panel
