agesthreeandup Energon Supplier Join Date: May 2007 Location: Canada Posts: 527

Ages Three And Up - Product Updates - October 19, 2019 http://www.agesthreeandup.com

http://www.agesthreeandup.ca





** Product & Pre-Order Newsletter #234



------------------------------------------------------------



OCTOBER 19, 2019







** TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS - GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-1 ECTOTRON



**What do you get when you cross the iconic Ecto-1 Cadillac from the 1984 Ghostbusters movie with a Transformers robot? A converting Paranormal Investigator, called Ectotron! Commemorate 35 years of both Transformers and Ghostbusters with 1 awesome 7-inch transforming robot figure. Includes: Ectotron figure, Slimer figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...to-1-ectotron/







------------------------------------------------------------



PRE-ORDER ECTOTRON HERE! (









X-TRANSBOTS - MX-15 G2 DEATHWISH



PRE-ORDER NOW!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/x-tra...-g2-deathwish/











X-TRANSBOTS - MONOLITH COMBINER MX-16T OVERHEAT YOUTH VERSION



PRE-ORDER NOW!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/x-tra...youth-version/











TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON - EARTHRISE - DELUXE WAVE 1 - SET OF 4



PRE-ORDER NOW!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...ave-1-set-of-4













TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SIEGE - NEMESIS PRIME (TAKARA TOMY MALL EXCLUSIVE)



PRE-ORDER NOW!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...mall-exclusive









SEE ALL THE LATEST PRE-ORDERS!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/preorders/#









IRON FACTORY - IFEX14N NIGHTMARE COMMANDER



IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/iron-...mare-commander











TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS - DELUXE NIGHTBIRD (EXCLUSIVE)





IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...bird-exclusive













MP-18+ MASTERPIECE BLUESTREAK ANIME VERSION (RESTOCK)



IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/mp-18...ersion-restock











TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS STUDIO SERIES - HIGHTOWER



IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...ries-hightower











SEE ALL NEW ARRIVALS!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/new-arrivals/







NEWAGE - NA H9 AGAMENMNON



ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/newage-na-h9-agamenmnon/













TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS SELECTS - HOT SHOT EXCLUSIVE



ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*



https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...shot-exclusive













SEE ALL PRODUCTS ARRIVING SOON!*

https://www.agesthreeandup.com/arriving-soon/ ** Product & Pre-Order Newsletter #234------------------------------------------------------------OCTOBER 19, 2019** TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS - GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-1 ECTOTRON**What do you get when you cross the iconic Ecto-1 Cadillac from the 1984 Ghostbusters movie with a Transformers robot? A converting Paranormal Investigator, called Ectotron! Commemorate 35 years of both Transformers and Ghostbusters with 1 awesome 7-inch transforming robot figure. Includes: Ectotron figure, Slimer figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.------------------------------------------------------------PRE-ORDER ECTOTRON HERE! ( https://www.agesthreeandup.com/trans...to-1-ectotron/ PRE-ORDER NOW!*PRE-ORDER NOW!*PRE-ORDER NOW!*PRE-ORDER NOW!*IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*IN STOCK READY TO SHIP!*ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*ARRIVING SOON RESERVE!*

Ages Three and Up



sales@agesthreeandup.com

www.agesthreeandup.com __________________Ages Three and Up Join the Facebook Fan Page for A3U to recieve all our store updates sent to your News Feed