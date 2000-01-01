Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:29 PM   #1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,613
TRU Clearance
Platinum Edition Optimus Primal, Clearance Boxing Day week sale, from 199$ to 129$. Sale ends Dec 31st. Buy One, Get the 2nd One 1/2 Off All Clearance.

