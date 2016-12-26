Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,708

Transformers the Last Knight Leader class Optimus Prime revealed?



Via 4Chan, we have a look at a possible Leader class version of Optimus Prime from Transformers 5: The Last Knight. This prototype pic shows a very beefy and powerful looking version of the Autobot leader without much in the way of obvious vehicle mode parts – so we’re thinking either Hasbro have mastered magic with their engineering, or there’s a bit of a backpack on this one. Either way, this is shaping up to be the same kind of leap Hasbro made between their 2007 movie and Revenge of the Fallen versions of Optimus Prime – check out the



