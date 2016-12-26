Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,708
Transformers the Last Knight Leader class Optimus Prime revealed?


Via 4Chan, we have a look at a possible Leader class version of Optimus Prime from Transformers 5: The Last Knight. This prototype pic shows a very beefy and powerful looking version of the Autobot leader without much in the way of obvious vehicle mode parts – so we’re thinking either Hasbro have mastered magic with their engineering, or there’s a bit of a backpack on this one. Either way, this is shaping up to be the same kind of leap Hasbro made between their 2007 movie and Revenge of the Fallen versions of Optimus Prime – check out the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers the Last Knight Leader class Optimus Prime revealed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 07:11 PM
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 337
Re: Transformers the Last Knight Leader class Optimus Prime revealed?
Looks like Optimus left the backpack at home. I told myself I wouldn't buy any toys from the upcoming movie, but that could change.
Today, 07:15 PM
Roadhammer
Wrecker
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: London, Ontario
Posts: 88
Re: Transformers the Last Knight Leader class Optimus Prime revealed?
Provided this isn't some kind of non-transforming toy (movie toys have dabbled in that before), that looks like on heck of a feat of engineering. It's definitely got me intrigued.
