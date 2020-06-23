|
Officially Licensed Transformers x Quiccs Soundwave Vinyl Bust
Via*the Toy Chronicle website
*we can share for you images and information of the upcoming officially licensed Transformers x Quiccs Soundwave vinyl bust. This is a very nice and original G1 Soundwave bust designed by artist Quiccs Maiquez
. It will be a Mighty Jaxx exclusive item.
*Read on for further details: Available at 9am EST (2pm BST) on Wednesday June 24th exclusively at*Mighty Jaxx
*online store. First 100 orders receive a signed Soundwave poster from Quiccs. 6 tall and 8.5? wide vinyl bust. Priced $249.00 which includes FREE worldwide shipping. Limited to 500 pieces and expected » Continue Reading.
