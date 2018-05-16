|
Australian Sightings: Power Of The Primes Voyager & Deluxe Wave 2, The Last Knight De
Thanks to*Ozformers on facebook
, we have some sightings of toys over Australian retail in the last week. We have a very interesting list for Australian collectors: Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 2. A single sighting so far of Snarl at a BigW in Brisbane. Power Of The Primes Voyager Wave 2. Elita-1 and Hungrr were found at a Kmart in Sydney. The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 3. Bumblebee (second mold), Crosshairs and Strafe were spotted at a Toymate in Sydney. Rescue Bots “Nightwatch” Optimus. The Dinosaur with 2 Minicons was found at a Toyworld in » Continue Reading.
The post Australian Sightings: Power Of The Primes Voyager & Deluxe Wave 2, The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 3, And Rescue Bots
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.