Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Australian Sightings: Power Of The Primes Voyager & Deluxe Wave 2, The Last Knight De
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,280
Australian Sightings: Power Of The Primes Voyager & Deluxe Wave 2, The Last Knight De


Thanks to*Ozformers on facebook, we have some sightings of toys over Australian retail in the last week. We have a very interesting list for Australian collectors: Power Of The Primes Deluxe Wave 2. A single sighting so far of Snarl at a BigW in Brisbane. Power Of The Primes Voyager Wave 2. Elita-1 and Hungrr were found at a Kmart in Sydney. The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 3. Bumblebee (second mold), Crosshairs and Strafe were spotted at a Toymate in Sydney. Rescue Bots “Nightwatch” Optimus. The Dinosaur with 2 Minicons was found at a Toyworld in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Australian Sightings: Power Of The Primes Voyager & Deluxe Wave 2, The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 3, And Rescue Bots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-04 Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece mp12j gold Sideswipe misb
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals Evil Predacon Megatron (Kenner-1997)
Transformers
Lot Vintage G1 G2 or G3?? TRANSFORMERS BRUTICUS, DEVASTATOR. AND MORE!!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Defensor - Protectobots Complete Set + Foot Upgrades
Transformers
TAKARA TRANSFORMERS PEPSI CONVOY TWIST OPTIMUS PRIME Factory SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.