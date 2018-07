Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,808

TFCON STARTS NOW!!!!!!!! The largest fan run Transformers Convention, TFcon Toronto is now open for another incredible year!



Join thousands of Transformers fanatics in all the fun and hyjinx! The vendor room is looking amazing again, so be sure to get here early tomorrow! Tons more awesome industry guests, cool programming, exclusives, amazing artists and a lot, lot more awaits you all weekend long!



We all hope to see you here! Attached Thumbnails

__________________