Today, 02:26 PM #1 homerrca Hey everyone



I was just wondering if anyone has heard the release date for WFC Omega Supreme for Canadian stores?



Right now I preorder one from the US but since I won't be going back down for a while, it's not cost effective to either have it sit at the border or have it shipped up here.



For most of these toys, do they release them at the same time (US and Canada) or is it one of those US gets it first and we get the order a few months later? Today, 02:31 PM #2 MapleMegatron Re: WFC Omega Supreme release date Canada



I was just wondering if anyone has heard the release date for WFC Omega Supreme for Canadian stores?



Right now I preorder one from the US but since I won't be going back down for a while, it's not cost effective to either have it sit at the border or have it shipped up here.



For most of these toys, do they release them at the same time (US and Canada) or is it one of those US gets it first and we get the order a few months later?



it will be available on Amazon.ca you can ask them to e-mail you when the product becomes available



https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B07JN6VVMT/...v_ov_lig_dp_it We dont know. Could be Canada first. If Jetfire is an indication, its around the same time.it will be available on Amazon.ca you can ask them to e-mail you when the product becomes available Today, 03:00 PM #3 chaingunsofdoom Re: WFC Omega Supreme release date Canada My TRU order says August 1st. But we don't know, so it might hold or it might be moved back. Today, 03:14 PM #4 Pascal Re: WFC Omega Supreme release date Canada Omega will likely start to surface in September, with a mass release to follow in October.

Today, 03:16 PM #5 Ozrein Re: WFC Omega Supreme release date Canada My TRU order also says Aug. 1st.

Today, 03:20 PM #6 Pascal Re: WFC Omega Supreme release date Canada Only because they didn't bother updating it. It's been announced that the release would be pushed back to October.

Today, 03:23 PM #7 JonoPrime Re: WFC Omega Supreme release date Canada



https://news.tfw2005.com/2019/07/02/...e-delay-390681 Saw this the other week:

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60742

