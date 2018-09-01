|
Toyworld TW-FS06 WWI Starscream Prototype
Toyworld continue with their line of World War I and II Transformers, as seen in The Last Knight film. Following*Toyworld TW-FS01 The Last Knight WWI Bulldog
and TW-FS03 The Last Knight WWII Bumblebee (German WWI Mercedes-Benz), now we have our first look at their upcoming*Toyworld TW-FS06 WWI Starscream Prototype. This Starscream is based on the one we saw (for a few seconds) during The Last Knight. While the robot mode is similar to the one we all remember, the alt mode is based on a World War I Triplane Fokker Dr. 1. The images from Toyworld Weibo
