*have treated us with an important update of their scans of the*Transformers G1 Cartoon episode scripts. They now have access to two script binders previously belonging to G1 editor and writer Bryce Malek. These volumes*contain 19 scripts, 14 of which have had no version online previously. The*Sunbow Marvel Archive website
*will be updating the scripts scans on their website. Right now they uploaded new scripts of the following episodes: MP#700-36 Desertion of the Dinobots ? Part One MP#700-37 Desertion of the Dinobots ? Part Two MP#700-38 Blaster Blues MP#700-39 A Decepticon Raider in King Arthur?s Court » Continue Reading.
