Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page More Transformers G1 Cartoon Episode Scripts Available Online
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,496
More Transformers G1 Cartoon Episode Scripts Available Online


The*Sunbow Marvel Archive website*have treated us with an important update of their scans of the*Transformers G1 Cartoon episode scripts. They now have access to two script binders previously belonging to G1 editor and writer Bryce Malek. These volumes*contain 19 scripts, 14 of which have had no version online previously. The*Sunbow Marvel Archive website*will be updating the scripts scans on their website. Right now they uploaded new scripts of the following episodes: MP#700-36 Desertion of the Dinobots ? Part One MP#700-37 Desertion of the Dinobots ? Part Two MP#700-38 Blaster Blues MP#700-39 A Decepticon Raider in King Arthur?s Court &#187; Continue Reading.

The post More Transformers G1 Cartoon Episode Scripts Available Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.