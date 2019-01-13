|
Transformers Bumblebee Movie: Industrial Light & Magic?s Developing an Epic Set Piece
Courtesy of the Industrial Light & Magic Art Department sharing across their official social media
channels and Nerdist, prepare to enjoy concept art for the Bumblebee movie’s well-regarded Cybertron sequence! Among the highlights of this tour: The key design language for the entire film was the original 1980s cartoon The Autobot’s headquarters was inspired by the cartoon’s Great Dome As we know from a previous reveal
, storyboards proved important as design guides Optimus Prime’s Cybertron vehicle mode reveal was originally intended for inclusion While a sample of images is attached to this news post, we invite you » Continue Reading.
