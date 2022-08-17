Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Micro Machines Transformers 4-Packs Wave 2 Found At US Retail


Via the*Micro Machines Collectors 2020 Facebook group*we can report that the new*Micro Machines Transformers 4-Packs Wave 2 have been found at US retail. We had learned about these new sets back in August, but they hadn’t been found at US stores yet. Now the Age Of Extinction 4-pack with Galvatron, Optimus Prime, Stinger and Bumblebee (High Octane redeco) was spotted at a Target store in Wilmington, Delaware. These new 4-packs come with vehicles from*Dark Of The Moon and Age Of Extinction movies. Happy hunting!

