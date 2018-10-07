|
Transformers: Bumblebee Wall Calendar 2019 Found At US Retail
Way back in October, we had reported an Amazon listing
for a new*Transformers: Bumblebee Wall Calendar 2019. Now we can confirm that this calendar has been found at US retail. This a 16-month calendar (starting on September 2018) which*features art of Bumblebee and
*Dropkick, all packed in*12 x 12 inches, ideal for your room or office. It was found at**Go! Calendars & Games store in*Kalamazoo, Michigan for $15.
