Amazon Exclusive Galactic Odyssey Collection Next Reveal In 29 Days
Following the reveal of the*Paradron Medics 2-pack (Ratchet & Lifeline)
, Amazon have updated their website with a new section announcing that their next Galactic Odyssey Collection exclusive pack will be revealed in 29 Days.
While there’s not much details about this new pack, we can spot the silhouettes of Siege Sideswipe, Earthrise Trailbreaker and Cliffjumper. A hint to the next characters? Your guess is as good as ours. The Galactic Odyssey Collection is*themed with a planet in the Transformers universe. This collection will consist*of 5 packs which represent an encounter on one of these planets by the Autobots » Continue Reading.
