Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,270

Earthrise Scorponok & Cyberverse Battle Call Officer & Trooper Class In Australia



We have some new great Transformers sightings at several Australian stores. After being listed in several Australian stores websites for some time, Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok was found at Mr Toys Toyworld by 2005 Boards member*The Madness. Additionally, the new Cybercerse Battle Call Trooper class Bumblebee, Meteorfire and Wildwheel, together with the bigger Battle Call Officer Class Optimus Prime and Bumblebee were spotted at KMart Morayfield by 2005 Boards member*



The post







More... We have some new great Transformers sightings at several Australian stores. After being listed in several Australian stores websites for some time, Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok was found at Mr Toys Toyworld by 2005 Boards member*The Madness. Additionally, the new Cybercerse Battle Call Trooper class Bumblebee, Meteorfire and Wildwheel, together with the bigger Battle Call Officer Class Optimus Prime and Bumblebee were spotted at KMart Morayfield by 2005 Boards member* @Thalyn Happy hunting!The post Earthrise Scorponok & Cyberverse Battle Call Officer & Trooper Class In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca