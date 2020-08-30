Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Earthrise Scorponok & Cyberverse Battle Call Officer & Trooper Class In Australia


We have some new great Transformers sightings at several Australian stores. After being listed in several Australian stores websites for some time, Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok was found at Mr Toys Toyworld by 2005 Boards member*The Madness. Additionally, the new Cybercerse Battle Call Trooper class Bumblebee, Meteorfire and Wildwheel, together with the bigger Battle Call Officer Class Optimus Prime and Bumblebee were spotted at KMart Morayfield by 2005 Boards member*@Thalyn Happy hunting!

