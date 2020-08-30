|
Earthrise Scorponok & Cyberverse Battle Call Officer & Trooper Class In Australia
We have some new great Transformers sightings at several Australian stores. After being listed in several Australian stores websites for some time, Earthrise Titan Class Scorponok was found at Mr Toys Toyworld by 2005 Boards member*The Madness. Additionally, the new Cybercerse Battle Call Trooper class Bumblebee, Meteorfire and Wildwheel, together with the bigger Battle Call Officer Class Optimus Prime and Bumblebee were spotted at KMart Morayfield by 2005 Boards member*@Thalyn
Happy hunting!
The post Earthrise Scorponok & Cyberverse Battle Call Officer & Trooper Class In Australia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca