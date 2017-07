Transformers: The Last Knight ? Knight Helmet Concept Art By Furio Tedeschi

Artist Furio Tedeschi shared on his Instagram Account a Transformers: The Last Knight – Knight Helmet Concept. The image, titled "Hero Knight Helmet", gives us a closer look at the head of one of the Cybertronian Knights we saw in the last Trasnformers movie, revealing all the detailed design and realism of the 3D model.