Steve Jablonsky Discusses the Difficulties of Working on The Last Knight

In a recent hour and a half long interview about his career, Steve Jablonsky briefly talked about the difficulties and frustrations of creating the music for Transformers: The Last Knight. "I do think the first film was kind of more put together than maybe some of these more recent ones, like the Last Knight, it was great to work on, we had a blast, but there were a lot of picture changes right up to 'til the end," he said. Probably the biggest challenge for Jablonsky while working on the Last Knight was the constant shortening of film. After critics