|
Takara-Tomy TLK-EX Optimus Prime 2007 Amazon.jp Exclusive
Thanks to 2005 Boards user Type-R for letting us know the listing of*Takara-Tomy TLK-EX Optimus Prime 2007 Amazon.jp Exclusive. This is the Japanese release of the previously reported*Tribute Optimus Prime 2007 Leader Class.
*Takara-Tomy will make this reissue an Amazon.jp exclusive
. The figure has got some new deco and chromed parts and it is listed for*12,270 yens which is*109.48 dollars aproximately. It will start shipping on August 31, 2017. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards
