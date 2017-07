Takara-Tomy TLK-EX Optimus Prime 2007 Amazon.jp Exclusive

Thanks to 2005 Boards user Type-R for letting us know the listing of*Takara-Tomy TLK-EX Optimus Prime 2007 Amazon.jp Exclusive. This is the Japanese release of the previously reported* Tribute Optimus Prime 2007 Leader Class. *Takara-Tomy will make this reissue an Amazon.jp exclusive . The figure has got some new deco and chromed parts and it is listed for*12,270 yens which is*109.48 dollars aproximately. It will start shipping on August 31, 2017. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and sound off your impressions at the 2005 BoardsThe post Takara-Tomy TLK-EX Optimus Prime 2007 Amazon.jp Exclusive appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM