Ahead of Renegadecon Virtual 2023
, we now have our first reveal for the year 2023. G.I. Joe Deck Building game is set to host a new expansion pack featuring a crossover with the Transformers franchise. “G.I. JOE: Deck-building Game – New Alliances – Transformers Crossover Expansion The Joes get a visit from an unexpected ally, Bumblebee, who warns that their arch-enemy Cobra has teamed up with their enemy, the Decepticons, and that what they are planning will not bode well for planet Earth or the people who call it home. The forces of Cobra have new allies in their » Continue Reading.
