ToyCrusaders.com - RE - Open For Business! Hey guys!



Yes we are back! After 11 months of getting healthy, moving and Covid we are back open!



First thing I want to say is a huge thank you to those of you who sent me DM's asking how I was doing and letting me know the site was down. You know who you are and thanks!



Secondly I'd like to give a shout out to Colin who reached out to me and green lit ToyCrusaders.com as a sponsor of the forums once again!



ToyCrusaders.com has spent the last few months redesigning the website and getting everything ready for the relaunch!



We will be starting small mostly Transformers, Star Wars, TMNT, Marvel and NECA but Transformers will be our main line.



We will be posting here from time to time with Pre-order updates as well as stock updates. If you have any question, concerns or just wanna chat Transformers just send me a DM.



Lastly I'd like to thank Amir at Toy Snowman, great guy! Took the time to answer some of my questions and gave me some good advice.



So the Crusade continues and we look forward to doing business with you all in the future! ...till all are one!



Website: toycrusaders.com

Twitter: @thetoycrusaders

