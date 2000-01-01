Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:47 PM   #1
ToyCrusader
Mini-Con
ToyCrusader's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 8
ToyCrusaders.com - RE - Open For Business!
Hey guys!

Yes we are back! After 11 months of getting healthy, moving and Covid we are back open!

First thing I want to say is a huge thank you to those of you who sent me DM's asking how I was doing and letting me know the site was down. You know who you are and thanks!

Secondly I'd like to give a shout out to Colin who reached out to me and green lit ToyCrusaders.com as a sponsor of the forums once again!

ToyCrusaders.com has spent the last few months redesigning the website and getting everything ready for the relaunch!

We will be starting small mostly Transformers, Star Wars, TMNT, Marvel and NECA but Transformers will be our main line.

We will be posting here from time to time with Pre-order updates as well as stock updates. If you have any question, concerns or just wanna chat Transformers just send me a DM.

Lastly I'd like to thank Amir at Toy Snowman, great guy! Took the time to answer some of my questions and gave me some good advice.

So the Crusade continues and we look forward to doing business with you all in the future! ...till all are one!
Website: toycrusaders.com
Twitter: @thetoycrusaders
"sorry Prime, the ship was... full."
Old Today, 03:55 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
G.I. Joe is better.
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 814
Re: ToyCrusaders.com - RE - Open For Business!
slammer preorder
https://toycrusaders.com/kingdom-deluxe-slammer/


pipes preorder
https://toycrusaders.com/kingdom-deluxe-pipes/


first i seen these listed
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection May 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Exq8E4tHws
