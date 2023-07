Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,684

TFcon Toronto 2023 exclusive Ocular Max Infinite Infinity Series IF-01X Eris Armadon Ages Three and Up x Ocular Max TFcon Toronto 2023 exclusive Ocular Max Infinite Infinity Series IF-01X Eris Armadon which will be available to attendees at the Ages Three and Up booth at this year?s show.



The price will be $160 CAD and available in limited quantities at the show while supplies last.



TFcon is happy to reveal the Ages Three and Up x Ocular Max TFcon Toronto 2023 exclusive Ocular Max Infinite Infinity Series IF-01X Eris Armadon which will be available to attendees at the Ages Three and Up booth at this year?s show.

The price will be $160 CAD and available in limited quantities at the show while supplies last.

Tickets are still available at www.tfcon.ca

