Rainmakers - any word if Canada's getting? Same goes for Redwing too, I guess.



I know we got the Micromasters 10pack, but has there been any word on if the Rainmakers are gonna turn up? Wondering if I need to look into getting some middlemanning done or no.

BT Toons - updates Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tekno Reviews : Watch Tekno and the Lugnut-tans review and rate toys! Blog | Youtube | Twitter | DeviantArt | Formspring __________________