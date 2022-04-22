The Children of the Vok make their presence known, causing the Predacons and the Maximals to put aside their differences and join forces. Learn more about this alliance in the 5-page preview of Beast Wars issue #15
then join in the May solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards!
: Erik Burnham (Author), Winston Chan (Artist), John Jennings (Cover Artist), Andy Duggan (Cover Artist), James Marsh (Cover Artist)
More...