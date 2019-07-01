|
Newage Legends Scale G1 Insecticons: H-10+ Abadon (Kickback), H-11+ Berial (Shrapnel)
3P company Newage had recently revealed their Legends scale Insecticon
, and now they surprise us with their first variant: H-10+ Abadon (Kickback), H-11+ Berial (Shrapnel) & H-12+ Asmodeus (Bombshell) in correct G1 cartoon colors. These small but cool Legends sized Insecticons now show more gray in different areas, that match the colors seen in the G1 cartoon. A very nice option to choose between the toy-accurate first release. These figures are expected for release by August this year. You may look for a pre-order via our sponsors below. Check the mirrored images after the jump and then share your » Continue Reading.
The post Newage Legends Scale G1 Insecticons: H-10+ Abadon (Kickback), H-11+ Berial (Shrapnel) & H-12+ Asmodeus (Bombshell) G1 Cartoon Colors Variant
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.