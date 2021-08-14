Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece Cliffjumper New Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,684
Transformers Masterpiece Cliffjumper New Images


Once again we have new images of a possible color prototype/sample of a new*Masterpiece Cliffjumper*figure. This time. via Baidu user*animetal, we have a great gallery of comparison images side by side with Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 in both modes, focusing in the retooled parts and differences in both modes. We also have a nice set of images of the transformation sequence of this figure. While we have reported*plenty*of images*of this figure*over*the last*months, keep in mind that we still haven?t heard of any official announcement or teaser about this figure. See the new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece Cliffjumper New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:41 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.