Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-05 Optimus Prime In-Hand Images


Via Twitter user @Prime0318 we have our first in-hand images of the new Takara Tomy*Transformers Premium Finish PF SS-05 Optimus Prime. This is a improved movie-accurate redeco of the*Studio Series SS-05 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime*mold. The figure includes the two blades of the original release plus 2 ion blasters which came originally with SS-32 and SS-44 Optimus Prime toys. As we can see from the images, this a very nice deco improvement with shiny paint apps and* several additional details compared to the original release. We have images in both modes and a side-by-side comparison &#187; Continue Reading.

