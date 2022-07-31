Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Product Descriptions Of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Weaponizers And Battle Chang


We have with us a couple of official product descriptions* belonging to*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Weaponizers and Battle Changers gimmick lines. Battle Changers 3-inch figure with classic character-to-weapon transformation that can be used throughout the game system. The gun can be used in the new Transformers game system to arm figures. Simple transformation in 3-5 steps. Weaponizer (2-Pack) 5″ scale figure with classic transformation. Includes 3″ Battler gun to arm characters for battle. Simple 3-5 step transformation. 8 points of articulation in figure. It is interesting to note that the product description for Battle Chargers hints at a possible &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Product Descriptions Of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Weaponizers And Battle Changers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



