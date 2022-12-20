Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Kingdom Red Alert Out At US Retail


Some things take a while to happen and it seems this was the case with Kingdom Red Alert. First revealed while back in 2021, it was later announced as a Walgreens exclusive in the US. While it was indeed available online (and shipped by this time) we hadn’t heard any sighting at physical Walgreens stores. Now we have images of this figure at a Walgreens in Washington, Michigan but it had showed up sporadically since September in other areas. Time to check your local Walgreens to try to grab this mold to complete your War For Cybertron collection.

