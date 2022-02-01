|
Transformers Legacy Leader Class Wave 1 released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member VidzxVega
for letting us know that Transformers Legacy Leader Class Wave 1
has been released in Canada.
The wave consists of Laser Optimus Prime
, and Galvatron (Kingdom mold with no Battle Damage)
.
The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.
