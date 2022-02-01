Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,079

Transformers Legacy Leader Class Wave 1 released in Canada VidzxVega for letting us know that Transformers Legacy Leader Class Wave 1 has been released in Canada.



The wave consists of Laser Optimus Prime, and Galvatron (Kingdom mold with no Battle Damage).



The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.



Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum

