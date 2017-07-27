|
ACGHK 2017 ? Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong Day 1
ACGHK 2017 – Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong is starting and thanks to*ToysTV ??TV on Facebook
*we have some nice videos of the displays shown at the event. Here you are some of * Hasbro Display with The Last Knight, Titans Return, Exclusives and more. (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.10"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); ???TV???????????? ACGHK 2017 ??????Hasbro Transformers Star Wars Marvel part 2Booth C03#acghk #toystv #toystvhk #Hasbro Posted by ToysTV ??TV
on Thursday, July 27, 2017 * I-smart Optimus Prime speaker (function(d, » Continue Reading.
The post ACGHK 2017 – Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong Day 1
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.