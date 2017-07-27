|
Flame Toys Drift Pre-Order Bonus And Other Features Revealed
Flame Toys left a message
on Facebook regarding the pre-order process and the distribution of their*Drift figure. Pre-order start ! Our Drift will be distributed in HK, China, Taiwan, South Asia, Europe, US and Canada via our distributors from today to 1st September, 2017. To big thanks for our die-hard FANS, we provide a special Helmet bonus part offer if shopping via D4toys.com, HK toys shop SEN-TI-NEL or Flame Toys event (detail will be released soon). Here is the pre-order information : Official retail price : US$290 D4toys.com selling price : US$276 (including special helmet part). <a href="http://www.d4toys.com/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=267">D4toys.com Drift » Continue Reading.
