Flame Toys Drift Pre-Order Bonus And Other Features Revealed

Flame Toys left a message on Facebook regarding the pre-order process and the distribution of their*Drift figure. Pre-order start ! Our Drift will be distributed in HK, China, Taiwan, South Asia, Europe, US and Canada via our distributors from today to 1st September, 2017. To big thanks for our die-hard FANS, we provide a special Helmet bonus part offer if shopping via D4toys.com, HK toys shop SEN-TI-NEL or Flame Toys event (detail will be released soon). Here is the pre-order information : Official retail price : US$290 D4toys.com selling price : US$276 (including special helmet part). D4toys.com Drift » Continue Reading.