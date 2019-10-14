Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,604
Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Images


Via a post in the Prime 1 Studio Collectors Group On Facebook, we can share for you our first colored images of the upcoming*Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue. As usual with Prime 1 Studio releases, we have a very detailed statue, showing off even the small inner parts of the articulation points. Soundwave is standing next to Ravage, both over a base similar to Cybertron surface. His arm raised and pointing forward, as if he were ordering Ravage to attack. Sounwaves visor features red lights and the colors are highly G1 inspired. we are sure your optics &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:41 AM   #2
TRUCKvsGUN
.
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 704
Re: Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Images
Looks okay I guess, but I just don't get transformer statues. Then again, everyone else in my life just doesnt get transformers period.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284

Contact me if you have for sale:
Botcon 2006 Dawn of Futures Past Boxed Set
MP-01 Matrix
POTP Onyx Prime
TRUCKvsGUN is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of 3 - Transformers 30th Triple Changers (Sandstorm, Springer, Doubledealer)
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes POTP Blast Off MISB Sealed Amazon
Transformers
Transformers MECH iDEAS - Demolition Crue - Gauntlet (IDW Ironfist) Wreckers
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron deluxe Ratchet (brand new) Siege
Transformers
MIB Mastermind Creations R-13 Spartan (aka Autobot Impactor) Transformers
Transformers
G1 Japanese Transformers - Victory Leo, Star Saber Giftset MIB 100%
Transformers
X-Transbots MM-VIII Arkose Transformers Masterpiece Beachcomber
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.