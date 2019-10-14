|
Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue Images
Via a post in the Prime 1 Studio Collectors Group On Facebook
, we can share for you our first colored images of the upcoming*Prime 1 Studio Bumblebee Movie Soundwave Statue. As usual with Prime 1 Studio releases, we have a very detailed statue, showing off even the small inner parts of the articulation points. Soundwave is standing next to Ravage, both over a base similar to Cybertron surface. His arm raised and pointing forward, as if he were ordering Ravage to attack. Sounwaves visor features red lights and the colors are highly G1 inspired. we are sure your optics » Continue Reading.
