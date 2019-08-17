|
Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 Identification Codes
The*Transformers: Cyberverse Power of The Spark Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2
*is showing up slowly. 2005 Boards member chaingunsofdoom found these new little and fun toys at his local*ToysRUs in Canada and he has shared for us some new information and images. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but theres a code embossed on the bottoms of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. chaingunsofdoom has also provided us images of the only 4 new redecos on this » Continue Reading.
