Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Official G1 Soundwave And Beast Wars Limited Posters
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,320
New Official G1 Soundwave And Beast Wars Limited Posters


Attention collectors! The official Transformers Facebook account have shared information about some new*Official G1 Soundwave And Beast Wars limited posters. These new posters come in different variants and they are extremely limited editions and you have to register to have a chance to purchase them. Read on for further details: We are very excited to unveil the first two Transformers Posters in a new print collection produced in collaboration with*Moor Art First up, we have ‘Soundwave’ by Justin Froning, aka HOUSEBEAR, which is an extremely limited screenprint available in three hand-numbered editions; 50 Regular &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Official G1 Soundwave And Beast Wars Limited Posters appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:56 PM   #2
delrue
Robot Master
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 733
Re: New Official G1 Soundwave And Beast Wars Limited Posters
Fuck yeah get the black light out, baby.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Decepticon: Sideways Audi R8 NEW NIP
Transformers
NEW Transformers Buzzworthy Deluxe ORIGIN BUMBLEBEE War For Cybertron
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee ONLY Buzzworthy Worlds Collide Earthrise deluxe
Transformers
Transformers FANGRY WFC WORLDS COLLIDE Buzzworthy Bumblebee NEW Loose Complete
Transformers
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee NEMESIS PRIMAL Worlds Collide Exclusive Wfc
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BUZZWORTHY - WORLDS COLLIDE - BLACKARACHNIA - Exclusive
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Ultra Magnus Diecast Incomplete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.