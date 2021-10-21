Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,320

Transformers Legacy Skids Original Sketches By Robby Musso



Courtesy of artist Robby Musso, via his Facebook account, we can share for you the original sketches of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Skids.* The images reveal the original idea and concept for this figure. We can spot the changes made into the final figure, showing some interesting early design ideas. See the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



