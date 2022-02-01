zuffyprime Fortress Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 5,391

Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide Individual Figs for sale: Ransack, Scorponok.. Hi Everyone,

I got the Buzzworthy Bumblebee Creatures Collide set, and am just keeping Goldbug for myself.



I am selling the other figs individually:



All are new, unopened:



1) $40 Ransack (Based on the g1 deluxe insecticon)



2) $30 Predacon Skorponok (toy accurage version of legacy skorponok. Comes with additional "mutant head" paying homage to the original bw toy. Also comes with additional kickback head with black visor



3) $30 Purple and Gold legacy Waspinator

Based on the popular Wurider set of figs from the botcon 2015 souvenir pack. Comes with additional head paying homage to the original bw toy.



Local meetup preferred but will consider shipping.



Pics below,thanks for looking Attached Thumbnails





