Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Energon Armor Hot Rod Stock Images

Following our first look at the new* Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Energon Armor Vocanicus , we have our first stock images of the next*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Energon Armor Hot Rod. This is the second release in the new Cyberverse Dinobots Unite Ultimate Class featuring the Energon Armor gimmick and a quick 9-step transformation. A simple but fun figure for Cyberverse fans. You can see all the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Board!