Venksta's 2021 Sales Thread Selling various, brand new Transformers action figures. I'm located in Vancouver, BC. Local sales can pick up or meet, depending on your purchase. Shipping within Canada is available for full shipping cost through ChitChats.





Prices are negotiable, but please be reasonable with your offer. Multiple photos available for each item by request. Let me know if you have any questions.







Transformers Club / Botcon -

Universe 1.0 Ramjet (paint wear) - $30

TFSS Eject (no card) - $25

2015 Diaclone Burnout Liftticket - $125



3RD Party -

Perfect Effect Core Magnus - $120



Transformers Prime -

RID Vehicon - $40

RID Arcee - $60

Beast Hunters Arcee - $30



Takara Legends -

Arcee - $60

Kup - $60

Triggerhappy - $70

Super Ginrai - $120

God Bomber - $100



Generations -

Armada Starscream - $35



Studio Series -

Bee Movie VW Bumblebee #18 - $35

Bee Movie Shatter (Car version) #40 - $25



Titans Return -

Grotesque - $100

Blurr - $25

Breakaway - $35

Voy Optimus Prime - $45

Voy Megatron - $45

Gnaw - $20

Rewind - $25

Roadburn - $15

Kickback - $20

Brawn - $20

Seaspray - $20



Power of the Primes -

Beachcomber - $20

Megatronus - $15

Solus Prime - $15

Alpha Trion - $15

Quintus Prime - $15

Blackwing - $25

Repugnus - $45



Seige -

Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime - $80

Sixgun - $30

Refraktor - $35

Ironhide + Smashdown - $65



Universe 2008 -

SDCC 2008 Nemesis Prime - $90 Attached Thumbnails











