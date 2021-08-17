Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
venksta
Venksta's 2021 Sales Thread
Selling various, brand new Transformers action figures. I'm located in Vancouver, BC. Local sales can pick up or meet, depending on your purchase. Shipping within Canada is available for full shipping cost through ChitChats.


Prices are negotiable, but please be reasonable with your offer. Multiple photos available for each item by request. Let me know if you have any questions.



Transformers Club / Botcon -
Universe 1.0 Ramjet (paint wear) - $30
TFSS Eject (no card) - $25
2015 Diaclone Burnout Liftticket - $125

3RD Party -
Perfect Effect Core Magnus - $120

Transformers Prime -
RID Vehicon - $40
RID Arcee - $60
Beast Hunters Arcee - $30

Takara Legends -
Arcee - $60
Kup - $60
Triggerhappy - $70
Super Ginrai - $120
God Bomber - $100

Generations -
Armada Starscream - $35

Studio Series -
Bee Movie VW Bumblebee #18 - $35
Bee Movie Shatter (Car version) #40 - $25

Titans Return -
Grotesque - $100
Blurr - $25
Breakaway - $35
Voy Optimus Prime - $45
Voy Megatron - $45
Gnaw - $20
Rewind - $25
Roadburn - $15
Kickback - $20
Brawn - $20
Seaspray - $20

Power of the Primes -
Beachcomber - $20
Megatronus - $15
Solus Prime - $15
Alpha Trion - $15
Quintus Prime - $15
Blackwing - $25
Repugnus - $45

Seige -
Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime - $80
Sixgun - $30
Refraktor - $35
Ironhide + Smashdown - $65

Universe 2008 -
SDCC 2008 Nemesis Prime - $90
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_163818.jpg Views: 1 Size: 95.6 KB ID: 49970   Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_163618.jpg Views: 0 Size: 80.0 KB ID: 49971   Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_161727.jpg Views: 1 Size: 83.5 KB ID: 49972   Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_164341.jpg Views: 1 Size: 89.7 KB ID: 49973   Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_165003.jpg Views: 0 Size: 83.7 KB ID: 49974  

Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_164007.jpg Views: 1 Size: 93.7 KB ID: 49975   Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_165402.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.3 KB ID: 49976   Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_170047.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.3 KB ID: 49977   Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_170159.jpg Views: 1 Size: 88.1 KB ID: 49978   Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_170242.jpg Views: 1 Size: 87.5 KB ID: 49979  

Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_172409.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.3 KB ID: 49980   Click image for larger version Name: 20210817_171547.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.0 KB ID: 49981  
